Bicyclist hit and killed in southern Minnesota

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. – A bicycle rider is killed after being hit by an SUV in southern Minnesota.

The collision happened around 6:40 am Tuesday on Highway 13 in Waseca County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Cynthia Jo Newman, 23 of Waseca, was northbound on Highway 13 when she hit a bicyclist north of Waseca.

The State patrol says Anthony Michael Hodge, 30 of Waseca, died in the collision.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance assisted at the scene.