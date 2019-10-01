Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Bicyclist hit and killed in southern Minnesota

State Patrol says collision happened north of Waseca.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. – A bicycle rider is killed after being hit by an SUV in southern Minnesota.

The collision happened around 6:40 am Tuesday on Highway 13 in Waseca County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Cynthia Jo Newman, 23 of Waseca, was northbound on Highway 13 when she hit a bicyclist north of Waseca.

The State patrol says Anthony Michael Hodge, 30 of Waseca, died in the collision.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
We're tracking several rounds of showers and storms through Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple award

Image

Golf-Ball-Sized Hail in North IA

Image

Salvation Army Helping the Rochester Community

Image

MN Manufacturing Week

Image

Arts Elevated

Image

New entrepreneurship program in Rochester

Image

Med City Seltzer

Image

Semi carrying livestock crashes

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Flash Flood Watches in effect due to heavy rain

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Community Events