Bicycles going to 35 people and 10 organizations in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 10 Rochester organization are getting bicycles from the city’s bike sharing program.

Those groups are:

• 125 Live Minnesota

• Bolder Options

• Doc’s Recovery House

• Family Service Rochester

• Hope Fuse

• Jeremiah Program

• Next Chapter Rochester

• Nonprofit Urban Farm

• Recovery is Happening

• Rochester Public Schools

In addition, bicycles have been awarded to 35 individuals. There were over 180 applications.

Individuals getting a bike can pick them up on Thursday and Friday at Mayo Civic Center from 10 am to 4 pm. 30-minute blocks were reserved for each awarded individual to pick up his or her bike in order to observe social distancing guidelines.

All awardees have agreed to attend a bike maintenance training session for a hands-on learning experience, which will be organized as soon as social distancing guidelines are relaxed. They will receive a bike maintenance and safety handout when they pick up their bike and awardees have also agreed to not resell the bike and to fix it as necessary.

The Rochester Public Library will continue to manage the remaining bikes in the bike share program and will resume the program as soon as it is safe to do.