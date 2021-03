CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A popular annual event in North Iowa is calling it quits…for good.

After cancelling it in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Bicycle, Blues, and BBQ Festival in Clear Lake say they will not hold the event again.

In a Facebook post, organizers call it a “very difficult decision” and say they are “grateful beyond measure” for the support the festival received since it began in 2004.

The post does not give a specific reason for the end of the annual festival.