Bicycle shops are still open during the stay at home order

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Bicycle shops across Minnesota remain open during the stay at home order because that's the only mode of transportation for some people.

Rochester Cycling is operating as normal, just with a few new protocols in place. Owner, Matt Hawkins, explained they're still making repairs on bicycles and open to the general public. Workers are sanitizing the equipment multiple times a day, they're making sure to keep distance with the customers and they're encouraging them to spend less time browsing and just get right to what they need. Hawkins said he's making it a safer environment for everyone. "It's always great to support people in their lifestyle - that's pretty much what we do here," said Hawkins.

With the nice, spring weather coming in, that's bringing in more customers to buy bikes. People are wanting to get out of their homes and enjoy the outdoors. Hawkins said riding a bike is one of the best ways to stay healthy. "Cycling in general, like any form of exercise, is a healthy way to boost your immune system and to promote lung health and aerobic fitness," explained Hawkins. "So get out and enjoy it while the weather is nice."

If you do go out and ride your bicycle, just remember to keep practicing social distancing. You can view their Facebook page for more information on operating hours.