Beyond the Badge program is RPD's way of building relationships with the community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police officers have been under scrutiny in recent months given the state of the nation right now. For the last couple years, the Rochester Police Department has worked hard to try and change that narrative.

The Beyond the Badge program was created to build relationships with the community. On Wednesday, the newest Rochester Officers met with Bear Creek Services to have a conversation about how they can build their relationship. On Thursday, two officers, Eng Seng Tan and Richard Alexander, will spend the day at a group home to hopefully better understand what to do if they respond to a call there in the future. Some people aren't always confident when it comes to interacting with people who have disabilities, but the officers are there to help you no matter what. "It doesn't matter what you have, you're rich, you're poor, it just doesn't matter," explained Tan. "We're going to treat you equally with respect and dignity."

Those with Bear Creek Services say it's important these relationships exist so everyone can feel safe and comfortable. "I've been on receiving end of not understanding an individual who has developmental disabilities and the situations that I encounter tend to be low stress," said Brian Hale, the director of marketing and development. "A police officer responding to a high stress situation probably needs to have an understanding that will help them respond to produce the best outcomes for both the person who has disabilities, as well as the officer."

During the meeting on Wednesday, they learned that communication is key, having patience goes a long way and understanding the roles that everyone in the situation has is crucial. "The main thing that I want to learn is the perspective of the home that we're going into. if I can sort of step into the shoes of the staff, the caretakers and stuff like that, and see what sort of people are living in the home. With that perspective, that can greater improve our response if we respond to that address or something similar of how do I need to approach this," explained Alexander. "Because everybody, every house, every situation needs to be approached differently."

Officers Alexander and Tan will take what they learn Thursday from the group home and share it with the rest of the police department. The team will have a presentation discussing their main takeaways from this program. Along with Bear Creek Services, RPD is working with Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, The Women's Shelter and Support Center, The Salvation Army and Hope Fuse for Beyond the Badge.