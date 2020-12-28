Beware of COVID-19 related phone calls

KIMT NEWS 3 - You always want to be wary about trusting random callers trying to separate you from your money. Now there's a new hook to the old phone swindle you might want to be aware of.

Criminals are now trying to prey on the public's demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. It's their latest attempt to entice you to give out your valuable personal information and in some cases, money.

The Winona Police Department posted some of the more common swindles on their Facebook page.

Some things to look out for are:

- Being asked to pay out of pocket to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

- Being asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get the vaccine early.

- Unsolicited ads for vaccines over the telephone or through social media and email lists.

- Callers offering to sell you doses of the vaccine.

Brian Hanft with CG Public Health says they will not call you to make an appointment or ask for personal information over the phone.

"What we will commit to do, throughout this entire process is really try to communicate where we are in the process, who's kind of up to bat, per se, and who we have enough vaccine for. We will relay that through our media partners, through our Facebook page," said Hanft.

He also mentions, if you do receive a phone call regarding the vaccine, try taking the caller's name and number, then reach out to public health to double check if the call did come from them.