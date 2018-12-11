Better Business Bureau advises shoppers to exercise caution when shopping for gift cards

MASON CITY, Iowa - Gift cards for stores, restaurants and entertainment are easy holiday shopping.

According to the National Retail Federation, gift card purchases are likely to soar $27.6 billion this year. But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns shoppers to be cautious when purchasing gift cards, as there are multiple tactics that can be used to steal money from gift cards without the holder even knowing.

To reduce the potential for hacking, the BBB recommends registering gift cards, and using caution when buying one using a third party website.

Justin Zimmerman doesn't take a lot of stock in gift cards, and while he has not been the victim of hacking through a gift card, he has been hacked three times through his debit card. While if the possibility of the card being tampered isn't typically the first thing that comes to mind when he gets a gift card, he believes it's important to make sure your gift card is legit.

"It's not something that you want to go out and find the first one that you see. You want to make sure it's a little bit more secure of an option rather than just finding the first one you see at the store."

Zimmerman is an employee at the East Mason City facility of NIP Fitness, which uses paper gift certificates as opposed to plastic gift cards, and he believes it's a safer method.

"All of our stuff is hand written on the gift certificate. We know exactly what they come in and get. There's no way to tamper with it electronically and for any purchases made, we're the ones that make the changes on the amount, so there's nobody else that can come in and up the price."

When examining a gift card, look to see if the PIN number is exposed. If anything looks suspicious, it's best to grab one that hasn't been tampered with. In addition, if you purchase a gift card from a company that files for bankruptcy or goes out of business, the BBB says the card may be worth less than anticipated. If you feel that the company is on shaky ground, it may be best to purchase a gift card from another retailer instead.