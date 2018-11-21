Best Buy to offer paper gift cards this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A popular electronics retailer is going green this holiday season by offering paper gift cards.
Best Buy says they'll save 18 tons of plastic from going into landfills, which is the weight of 9 cars, just by offering gift cards options made of recycled paper.
This includes seven of their eight holiday-themed gift cards.
"I wasn't aware they were doing that, sounds like a good idea yes," Austin Jorgenson, of Rochester, said.
The store said they started this initiative on Nov. 15, which is America Recycles Day.
