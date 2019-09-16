Clear

Best Buy to close Mason City store

A representative with the Minnesota-based electronics retailer says the company decided to not renew their lease

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:04 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City has seen a few big box stores close as of late.

Younkers closed their Southbridge Mall location last August, with Shopko to follow this past June. Now Best Buy is being added to that list.

The Minnesota-based electronics retailer announced to employees Sunday that the store on Indianhead Drive will close effective November 2nd, with the reason being the company deciding to not renew their lease. The closure will affect about 20 full-time and some part-time employees.

Seth Hershey of St. Ansgar came to Mason City to shop while growing up, and noticed the changes in retail.

"We went there for questions, my brother got a couple video games there...a reliable place for electronics. It'll force people to go to other places."

He has an idea on what the soon-to-be-empty space should be.

"It's a really nice space, you could turn it into a lot of things like a rec center or a climbing center that has a lot of climbing walls."

A Best Buy representative tells KIMT that employees will be offered a severance package, as well as an opportunity to relocate to another store if they choose. 

Best Buy first opened their doors in Mason City in 2004.

