Berríos starts for Twins vs. Yanks in Division Series opener

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli did not announce a Game 2 starter. Right-hander Jake Odorizzi (15-7, 3.51) is the most likely candidate.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 1:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — José Berríos will start the AL Division Series opener for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees.

Berríos was 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 200 1/3 innings.

James Paxton (15-6, 3.82) will start Friday night’s game for the Yankees.

Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45) starts Game 2 for the Yankees on Saturday and Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50) for Game 3 at Minnesota on Monday.

