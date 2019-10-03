NEW YORK (AP) — José Berríos will start the AL Division Series opener for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees.
Berríos was 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 200 1/3 innings.
James Paxton (15-6, 3.82) will start Friday night’s game for the Yankees.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli did not announce a Game 2 starter. Right-hander Jake Odorizzi (15-7, 3.51) is the most likely candidate.
Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45) starts Game 2 for the Yankees on Saturday and Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50) for Game 3 at Minnesota on Monday.
Related Content
- Berríos starts for Twins vs. Yanks in Division Series opener
- Twins open season with series win over Indians
- DMC starts sustainability series
- Minnesota lawmaker apologizes for yanking mic from opponent
- Solid start by Gibson helps Twins sweep Orioles
- Debate takeaways: Democratic divisions intensify
- Near record low temperature expected for Twins home opener
- Gonzalez, Berrios guide Twins past Indians 2-0 in opener
- Twins fans have high hopes on Opening Day
- Twins' Mauer announces his retirement
Scroll for more content...