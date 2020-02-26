Clear

Bernie Sanders to stop in Minnesota before Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, with his wife Jane, speaks during a campaign event in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Rally held in St. Paul Monday evening.

Feb 26, 2020
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On the eve of Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders will hold a Get-Out-The-Vote Rally in Minnesota.

It will be held at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, doors opening at 5:30 pm and the event starting at 7:30 pm Monday. The Sanders campaign says there will be a performance by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

Minnesota is among 14 states and one U.S. territory holding Presidential nominating contests on March 3. A total of 1,357 delegates will be up for grabs in the Democratic Party, about 34% of the overall total awarded this campaign year.

