Bernie Sanders stumps in North Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Presidential hopefuls are making their way to Iowa ahead of the caucuses in February.

For Bernie Sanders, he's no stranger to North Iowa, having been in Osage in May and the Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake in August.

Now, he's made a return to the area, this time in Charles City, holding a town hall with voters.

Kester Robbins was in attendance.

"I think his personality - he comes off pretty well."

Immigration, student loan debt relief, and equal pay are some of the key issues that he agrees with Sanders on. In addition, as someone that is on Medicare and has run into complications with it, he believes the Senator can tackle that issue as well if elected.

"I have two different programs, dental is not one of them that pays very well...I like the issues."

During a brief interview before he took to the stage, he reiterated his idea of a single payer Medicare for All system.

"The function of healthcare is not to make a $100 billion profit for the healthcare industry, but to guarantee healthcare for all people."

With so many candidates criss-crossing the state and country making their cases heard, and with facing more opponents than when he first ran in 2015, he feels confident about his goal of earning the Democratic nomination because of strong grassroots support in Iowa, highlighted by large crowd sizes at events and more contributions from individuals.

"I feel very much that the grassroots support that we have throughout this state is going to carry us to victory because, at the end of the day, TV ads are great, radio ads are great, but the way you win a caucus is when people knock on doors, and bring out their friends, and I think we're in a position to do that.

"We're in this race to win it."

According to most recent poll data from Quinnipiac University, Elizabeth Warren is the front running Democrat in Iowa, with Pete Buttigieg slightly behind. Sanders is third.