Bernie Sanders makes top Iowa hires

Sen. Bernie Sanders has hired four key Iowa staffers, building out a team of old and new staff as he makes his second bid for president.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders has hired four key Iowa staffers, building out a team of old and new staff as he makes his second bid for president.

Leading the team is Misty Rebik, who previously worked on LGBTQ rights and education advocacy for One Iowa, an LGBTQ advocacy organization. She'll serve as Sanders' state director.

Another new addition is Jess Mazour, who will serve as his political director. Mazour was most recently lead organizer on the farm and environment team at Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, a progressive advocacy group, and was a Sanders delegate in 2016.

Sanders has also brought back Evan Burger to serve as his Iowa caucus director, and Pete D'Alessandro to serve as a senior adviser to his team. Both worked on Sanders' 2016 campaign.

