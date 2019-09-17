Bernie Sanders coming to Northwood

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – One of the leading Democratic candidates for President is returning to North Iowa.

Senator Bernie Sanders will speak at a Northwood-Kensett school assembly at 10:30 am on Monday at the high school gymnasium. The event is free and open to the public but seating will be on a first come, first served basis.

Sanders is kicking off another campaign swing through Iowa by speaking at the Polk County Steak Fry, People’s Action Presidential Forum and Urban Dreams Block Party on Sunday. The campaign says the Vermont Senator will visit a half-dozen counties that voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and then flipped to support Donald Trump in 2016. He’s expected to talk about his policy to eliminate medical debt and end health care bankruptcies.