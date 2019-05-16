Clear

Berkman Apartments celebrate topping the final floor

The complex has about a year to go before its ready for residents.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 7:49 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 7:09 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday, the Berkman Apartments celebrated topping the final floor of the building. They held an employee picnic and had workers sign a final beam to celebrate.

"What we wanted to do is really an aspirational building that would be obviously have all of the attributes of walkability, sustainability, livability," says Bob Lux, President of real estate development company Alatus.

Residents are expected to occupy the building next February.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events