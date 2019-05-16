Berkman Apartments celebrate topping the final floor

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday, the Berkman Apartments celebrated topping the final floor of the building. They held an employee picnic and had workers sign a final beam to celebrate.

"What we wanted to do is really an aspirational building that would be obviously have all of the attributes of walkability, sustainability, livability," says Bob Lux, President of real estate development company Alatus.

Residents are expected to occupy the building next February.