Berkman building in final months of construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A residential and commercial space across the street from St Marys is in its final months of construction. The building in an apartment complex with 350 units, short-term accomodation, restaurants, and retail space.

It's a more than $1 million project.

The apartment is accepting pre-registrations and some residents will move in in March. Construction will be complete in July.

"it's really important to us that this building is ultimately a community asset, both from the retail standpoint, the community spaces that we have and from the residents. This is not a normal apartment building, this has been 5 years in the making," explains Bob Lux, President & CEO of Alatus, the developer.