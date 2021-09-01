Benson running for Minnesota governor; Gazelka resigns as majority leader

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican State Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, has launched her campaign for Minnesota governor, saying she’ll fight efforts to close schools and businesses or defund the police.

She calls herself “an unwavering conservative fighter” in a statement posted on her campaign website.

She also posted a YouTube video declaring her candidacy and plans a formal announcement at a machining company in Blaine on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, GOP Sen. Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, is stepping down as Senate majority leader. It’s a step he has said he would take if he was going to run for governor.