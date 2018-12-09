Clear

Benefit for Harberts family, three months after tragic car accident

Money from the benefit will go toward anything Brandon and Jaxon Harberts may need.

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 10:50 PM
Updated: Dec. 8, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The community held a benefit for the Harberts family Saturday night to show support and raise funds.

This comes after a deadly crash in Dodge County three months ago.

Money spent on food, a raffle, and silent auction will go toward anything Brandon and Jaxon Harberts may need.

Jaxon just got out of the hospital last month, so it’s the first time many of his family and friends are seeing him since the accident.

“I feel free,” Jaxon said.

If you weren’t able to make it tonight, the Harberts family will always accept donations on their GoFundMe page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Friday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Dangers of snow piles

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Community Events