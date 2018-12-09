Benefit for Harberts family, three months after tragic car accident

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The community held a benefit for the Harberts family Saturday night to show support and raise funds.

This comes after a deadly crash in Dodge County three months ago.

Money spent on food, a raffle, and silent auction will go toward anything Brandon and Jaxon Harberts may need.

Jaxon just got out of the hospital last month, so it’s the first time many of his family and friends are seeing him since the accident.

“I feel free,” Jaxon said.

If you weren’t able to make it tonight, the Harberts family will always accept donations on their GoFundMe page.