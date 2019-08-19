Benefit concert to help flood recovery

BERNE, Minn. - Weeks after devastating flooding, Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron is still trying to recovery. On Sunday, community members helped with that effort.

Michael Hardwick takes his kids to the park and said he was shocked when he saw images of how the flooding impacted the zoo.

"I was just shocked. I was just shocked to see how much devastation there was and my first thought was, how do you even start to clean something like that up," he said.

He knew he needed to help and called on his band, Branded, to lend a hand too. Hardwick organized a benefit concert on Sunday with all the proceeds going back to Oxbow.

In addition to raising funds, he hopes it brings more people out what he calls a 'hidden gem' in the community.

"Basically, what I'm trying to do is bring awareness to the zoo and the park because it's an awesome facility. It's a great place to bring families," he said.

About 100 people came out to the benefit concert. Hardwick said it was such a success, it just might become an annual fundraiser.

Members of Friends of Oxbow, the non-profit that supports the park and zoo, said the funds raised on Sunday will help flood clean up efforts and possibly help pay for a new exhibit.