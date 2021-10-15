Beloved North Iowa priest to be laid to rest Friday

MASON CITY, Iowa - From small towns to larger parishes, Reverend Monsignor John Hemann was beloved by many congregations across Iowa. This past Saturday, the Stacyville native passed away at 86.

Ordained as a priest in 1960, Hemann served as a priest at churches from Eagle Grove to Dubuque, including at St. Joseph's in Mason City and in his hometown. He even took to the skies as a chaplain with the Iowa Army National Guard, retiring as a Brigadier General. During his time in the service, he served two active duty assignments in Germany, and one at the Pentagon, and received numerous medals, including the Legion of Merit award. He was also a founding member of the National Association of Priest Pilots.

Newman second grade teacher Jennifer Smith recalls how Hemann connected with kids and helping them grow in their faith.

"He's that type of person that you think will always be here. He was the happiest, jolliest person you would ever see. It was never a thought in my head of, 'we were going to lose him soon.'"

She remembers when Hemann would hold mass with students, including for her four children.

"One of the things that he always did at mass during his homily, he would take out his cell phone and get a call from God or call God, and he would talk to them, and the kids loved it. All four of my kids remember him and remember him doing that at mass."

She shares a message summarizing just how appreciated he was.

"Thank you for all the years of filling Newman with his love and his laughter, and being this bright spot in our lives."

Hemann's funeral will be held Friday at Sacred Heart Church in Osage, with interment to follow at Visitation Cemetery in Stacyville. The funeral service will be streamed through Facebook.