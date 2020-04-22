Belmond woman sent to prison over Hancock County meth

GARNER, Iowa – A Belmond woman is going to prison after getting caught with meth in Hancock County.

Crystal Marie Cook, 40, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years behind bars, with credit for time served.

Cook was arrested after a traffic accident on January 31 on Highway 18 near Garner. Authorities say Cook and another person walked away from the accident site, where authorities found a fancy pack holding over six grams of meth. Investigators say a check of Cook’s cell phone also found evidence she solicited 14 grams of apparent meth and had a photo on her phone of what appeared to be around a half gram of meth on a digital scale.