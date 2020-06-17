Belmond man to stand trial for drugs, drunk driving in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Belmond man pleads not guilty to drug and drunk driving charges in Cerro Gordo County.

Michael Brian Forester, 41, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and OWI.

He was arrested on May 5 and law enforcement says he sped away from a traffic stop north of Rockwell. Forester is accused of throwing a box of THC wax out his car window, concealing another box of THC wax down the front of his pants, and throwing a backpack out his car window that contained eight grams of meth, a plastic baggie of marijuana, a grinder full of marijuana, and two glass pipes.

Authorities say Forester also failed multiple field sobriety tests.

His trial is scheduled to begin on November 3.