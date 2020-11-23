Belmond man takes plea deal on Cerro Gordo County drug charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Belmond man charged with drug and drunk driving crimes in Cerro Gordo County takes a plea deal.

Michael Brian Forester, 42, was arrested on May 5 after law enforcement says he sped away from a traffic stop north of Rockwell. He was accused of throwing a box of THC wax out his car window, hiding another box of THC wax down the front of his pants, and throwing a backpack out his window that contained eight grams of methamphetamine, a plastic baggie of marijuana, a grinder full of marijuana, and two glass pipes. The arresting officers say Forester also failed multiple field sobriety tests.

He pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp in return for charges of possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of marijuana, and OWI being dismissed.

Forester was sentenced Monday to three to five years of supervised probation and must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.