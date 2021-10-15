Belmond man killed in Friday morning crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa – A Wright County man is dead after a one-vehicle accident Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 8:40 am on 190th Street, north of Webster City. The State Patrol says Jose Rodriguez Martinez, 29 of Belmond, was driving on the gravel road when he apparently lost control, went into the ditch, and hit a cement culvert abutment west of the intersection with White Fox Road.

The State Patrol says Martinez was thrown from his vehicle and killed. The vehicle remained wedged between the abutment and the ditch slope.

This crash remains under investigation. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Webster City Fire Department, and Van Diest Ambulance assisted at the scene.