Belmond man facing drug charges after Cerro Gordo County traffic stop

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Belmond man is facing drug charge after a traffic stop in Cerro Gordo County.

Micheal Brian Forester, 41, is accused of a controlled substance violation, OWI-1st offense, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Authorities say Forester was pulled over just before 9:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 65 and 200th Street, north of Rockwell. Law enforcement says Forester was speeding and failed to dim his headlights.

According to court documents, Forester threw a box of THC wax out his car window during the stop and admitted a bulge in the front of his pants was another box of THC wax. Investigators say a backpack was found along the gravel road Forester turned down when he saw law enforcement. Officer say the it had grass stains on it and was dry while the grass was wet with dew.

Court documents state the backpack held two glass pipes, eight grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, a grinder full of marijuana, and a plastic baggie of marijuana.

When he was arrested, law enforcement says Forester failed multiple field sobriety tests and admitted he has recently used meth and pot.