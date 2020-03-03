Belize man sentenced after chase down I-35

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A Central American man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase from southern Minnesota into North Iowa is sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

Moses Anthon Francisco, 53 of Belize, was arrested after a pursuit down Interstate 35 on June 11, 2019. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Francisco was seen driving erratically and had pointed a handgun at another driver. Francisco refused to stop for law enforcement and sped south into Iowa at speeds near 100 miles per hour.

Francisco was eventually stopped in Iowa when snow plows were used to block the road. Law enforcement says a loaded pistol and a number of passports were found in Francisco’s vehicle and he had additional identification documents in his possession.

This case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Transportation, the Iowa State Patrol, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the Mason City Police Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Steele County, MN, Sheriff’s Office, the Rice County, MN, Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations.