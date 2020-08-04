Behind-the-scenes at the Graham Park testing site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Now that Olmsted County is down to one testing site locations KIMT News 3 is getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the Graham Park location operates.

With the county having to handle up to 800 patients on its busiest day the testing process needs to flow smoothly.

Tuesday morning volunteers from Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Medical Center and public health demonstrated how the drive-thru testing process works.

Operations chief for COVID-19 response Daniel Jensen says there are three stations at the site.

The first station provides information about the test to patients, the second ensures the person getting tested is the correct patient and the third is where the main event takes place; that’s where a patient gets swabbed.

Jensen says since becoming the only testing location in Olmsted County, after combing with Mayo Clinic’s northwest site in mid-July, the department has been working on its “through-put” to decrease wait times.

He explained, “We were pulling people from the emergency operations center from the county to be able to back staff up. We brought in swab nurses and we trained them just in time. We were able to get the “through-put” time down to about an hour and 20 minutes but none of us thought that was acceptable. So, we've really continuously re-worked that process and now we're looking at about 20 minutes or less.”

KIMT News 3 also spoke with Jennifer Miller who was tested on Tuesday morning. She says the process isn’t as bad as you may think.

“I was expecting it to hurt a little bit more. Quite honestly it went really quick so it was much more pleasant than I thought it was going to be,” Miller added.

Olmsted County says for the summer months air conditioning units were brought in to keep people cool while being tested. Now they’re considering how to keep patients warm during the winter months.