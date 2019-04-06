Beginning of Shop Local First Series

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce launched a Shop Local First Campaign last fall. To continue the idea of promoting area businesses, Friday was the first workshop in the chamber and Spectrum Reach's Shop Local First Series.

Tad Spading, local sales manager for Spectrum Reach, presented to a room of local business representatives at 125Live. "Understand the game, understand what data is and how to collect it and use it and then leverage applications that are coming into the marketplace that are appropriate to drive the outcomes they want to do," he explains.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce plans to hold one of these presentations quarterly.