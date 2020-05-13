Before the pandemic, Minnesota faced a workforce shortage in high-skill jobs. What now?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Before the pandemic, Minnesota struggled with a workforce shortage in high-skill, technical jobs. What does that shortage and job outlook look like now? As of Wednesday, therte's more than 13 pages of construction-related job postings in Rochester on job search site Indeed.com.

While building and trades industries are not unaffected by the pandemic, it's not one of the hardest hit industries either. Rochester Area Builders tells KIMT the key to getting through this pandemic for local builders has been adaptation.

As high schoolers prepare to head to college during a time where there's great uncertainty about the future of the job field and economy, Rochester Area Builders suggests looking toward the construction industry.

"There is a good chance that that individual can come out of a 2-year certification program with minimal debt and land themselves a paid apprenticeship under a great, reputable, company that's local," says Alissa Moe, President of RAB's Board of Directors.

Rochester Area Builders is currently accepting scholarship applications for students going into related fields.