Before given the final approval, what's needed to meet building codes and pass inspections?

MASON CITY, Iowa - In light of the recent condominium collapse in Florida, there are growing concerns about the stability and structure of residential buildings, as well as commercial and industrial.

Curt Sauve is Mason City's chief building official, and primarily handles the commercial side of inspections, including plumbing and mechanical. Before a wall is taken out, or the doors officially open for occupancy, Sauve says each developer goes through the application process and submit plans in order for a construction permit to be issued.

"Once construction starts, we do everything from footing and foundation inspections, framing inspections, all the way up to the final fire and life safety features in the building before it can be occupied."

For residential units, Sauve says local fire departments will often do periodic inspections, as well as insurance companies, particularly with older buildings.

"They have their own forensic teams of inspectors. People will go in a collapse like that to try to determine what caused it and how it could've been prevented."

On the residential side, Ray Quayle, who inspects rental housing units in city limits, says they're inspected on either a complaint basis, or on a 5-year rotation. Quayle adds that the probability of a building collapse like the recent one in Florida is highly unlikely in North Iowa due to a stronger clay and limestone soil base that can better support buildings, compared to the fairly sandy soil in Florida.