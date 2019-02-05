Clear
Bees brave the winter temperatures

The cold is impacting more than just animals.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 9:46 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The life-threatening cold weather we saw last week was tough to get through and it was also tough on bees.

Chris Schad is the founder and co owner of a local honey company, The Bee Shed, in Rochester.
He raises bees year round to produce tubs of honey to sell.
He tells KIMT that last week's brutal temperatures were no match for his bees.

“Bees are well suited to handle that kind of weather as long as they're positioned right by the bee keeper. They got enough food and they're healthy,”said Schad.

Bees say that bees are vitial to a community.

The insects help pollinate flowers, fruits and vegetables by transporting pollen from different plants.

With out bees many items in our grocery store wouldn't be available.

Bees are able to sustain themselves during the December and January. 

It's February and March that can be bad for business if the weather is still cold.

"That's when the bees start raising new bees is in February," Schad said.

He owns dozens of colonies of bees and he says he only lost one this year.

