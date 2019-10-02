Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Beer money' fundraiser hits $3 million for U of I Children's Hospital

Carson King
Carson King

Overtime donation from beer distributors across Iowa pushes campaign over the top.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 8:58 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 9:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The national sensation that started with a sign asking for beer money has now raised $3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.


Carson King, the man who held up the sign when ESPN College Gameday visited Ames for the Iowa/Iowa State game, posted to his Twitter account Wednesday that Busch Light Distributors across the state had contributed the final $41,000 to hit the goal after the fundraising campaign officially ended Monday night at over $2.9 million.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Rain finally comes to an end
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/2

Image

Coffee with a Cop Day

Image

Fire Department smokes out breast cancer

Image

Rochester Affordable Housing Waiting List

Image

Healthiest State Walk

Image

Possabilities Awards Banquet

Image

Affordable Housing Vouchers

Image

Building a Beloved Community

Image

State lawmakers are touring the Austin Waste Treatment Plant

Image

Rochester Repertory Theatre presents "Miss Holmes"

Community Events