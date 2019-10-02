'Beer money' fundraiser hits $3 million for U of I Children's Hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa – The national sensation that started with a sign asking for beer money has now raised $3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Carson King, the man who held up the sign when ESPN College Gameday visited Ames for the Iowa/Iowa State game, posted to his Twitter account Wednesday that Busch Light Distributors across the state had contributed the final $41,000 to hit the goal after the fundraising campaign officially ended Monday night at over $2.9 million.
