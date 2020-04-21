Beer and wine to-go orders are increasing Minnesota restaurant sale numbers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The recent approval of take-home beer and wine in Minnesota could help keep some restaurants in business.

Forager Brewery is a restaurant plus brewery or a brewpub. Beer and wine are part of its structure and management believe the change that allows others to sell to-go beer and wine will possibly save their livelihood. Forager is already allowed to deliver beer because of its brewpub license, but the head brewer, Austin Jevne, said he's grateful this passed because it'll keep a lot of the other local restaurants moving forward and allow them to bring back more employees.

"I think that it's a wonderful thing. It's going to benefit a ton of restaurants," explained Jevne. "Honestly, I believe personally it's going to keep a lot of them open during this where I was seeing more and more restaurants shutting down, I think we'll start to see that pull back because of this lifted ban."

Jevne said the restaurant is known for its beer, so they didn't want to put a halt on that. So last week, Forager released 7 new beers. Jevne said that alone increased the number of sales they saw this weekend.

"I think that all restaurants can expect a slight uptick," Jevne said. "As much as I love our liquor store friends around town, they've really been able to kinda rake in the business recently on that. It's a good time for everyone to split that pie up and everyone shares in the sales of alcohol in the state."

Moving forward, Forager Brewery will be releasing new beer every Monday and Friday. Jevne said he hopes Minnesota officials will see the benefits from this service and keep it in place after the pandemic.