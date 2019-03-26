Beef recall in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

WASHINGTON, DC – Nearly 5,000 pounds of beef are being recalled due to fears of E. coli contamination.

Aurora Packing Company distributed the beef heel and chuck tender products to Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. The following recalled items were produced and packed on February 27, 2019:

- Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “AURORA ANGUS BEEF BONELESS BEEF – CHUCK TENDER” and case code 61150 represented on the label.

- Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “BONELESS BEEF – HEEL MEAT” and case code 29970 represented on the label.

- Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “BONELESS BEEF – HEEL MEAT” and case code 49970 represented on the label.

This food has the establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA inspection mark.

No illnesses have been reported but possible E. coli contamination was found after routine testing by the federal Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Authorities are concerned this meat may be in the freezers of institutional facilities. It should be thrown away for returned to where it was bought.