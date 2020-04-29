Beauty industry prepares to get back to work in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota’s stay at home order is set to expire in under a week, and like many others, the beauty industry is ready to get back to work.

Just over a month ago - going to get a haircut or stopping by a nail salon wasn’t anything out of the ordinary but with non-essential businesses shut down for weeks now those thing may feel like more of a luxury.

Boutique lash studio Swoon in Rochester says the business had to cancel all appointments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Kayla Fjelsted says she’s now trying to prepare for reopening.

Fjelsted says she’s planning to increase weekly deep cleanings of salon stations and increase accessibility of hand sanitizer for clients and employees.

“Their health and safety is always my number one priority,” explained Fjelsted. “I would hate for anything to spread in the salon. So, that's definitely my main concern and then my second concern is that if we stay closed they'll find somewhere else to go during the time.”

Fjelsted says she’s tentatively planning on opening next week.