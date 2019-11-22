Beatles exhibit opening at the Chateau Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Chateau Theatre has undergone many changes since it first opened in 1927 as a vaudeville house.

Now, local gem is entering a new era as a cultural destination. The theatre will now house rotating exhibits.

"Reopening the Chateau has been a community priority for a long time. And for many people in this community, this is a beloved space. And for some people, it's been something they've wondered about. Now with the opening of this new exhibit, people get to access Chateau Theatre again, something they haven't done in years," said Patrick Seeb, Director of Economic Development & Placemaking for Destination Medical Center.

"It takes the turns and spills and journey that the Beatles themselves took when they were expanding from being just a bunch of kids hanging out playing music together in their parents living room, all the way through to being some of the most influential rock musicians of all time. So we really want to be able to share through objects, memorabilia and artifacts what that story is. And there are some interactive experiences as well," said Geoffery Curely, the Exhibition Designer.

One of the most fascinating items in the exhibit is the last autograph that John Lennon ever signed. It's a copy of the Double Fantasy album that Lennon autographed to his murderer, Mark David Chapman, just several hours before Chapman shot and killed him.