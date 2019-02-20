Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Beating the winter blues

We're looking at how one man keeps his spirits high

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.- The winter weather can provoke a wide spectrum of feelings from excitement to go sledding and play to dread and even depression.

On man beating the winter blues is native texan Fidel Molina.

When he moved to Minnesota nearly 20 years ago, he says it was a tough time adjusting to the snow.

“Around this time this is not the way we get down in texas right now,” said Molina.

A trick that worked for him, being surrounded by family and friends to help you our the funk.

“I have a nine-year-old son. He's interested in football now so we kind of talk about football and he plays his PS 4,” he said.

Mayo Clinic says if you feel continue to feel down or your sleeping and eating patterns have changed you should see a doctor. For those suffering from seasonal affective disorder, Mayo says you can get relief through light therapy, medications or psychotherapy.
They urge you to consult your doctor to find out what can best help.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -2°
Snow may be tapering off, but winds and blowing snow will continue into the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mohawks, local teams headed to state

Image

Updates coming to RST

Image

New Rochester Police Captain

Image

Clearing snow out of the Cul-de-sacs

Image

RST Taxi license revoked

Image

Changes coming to downtown Rochester

Image

SAW: GAVIN GUNDERSON

Image

Beating the Winter Blues

Image

Helping dig out of the snow

Image

Federal Complaint Filed Against Mayo Clinic

Community Events