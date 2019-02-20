AUSTIN, Minn.- The winter weather can provoke a wide spectrum of feelings from excitement to go sledding and play to dread and even depression.

On man beating the winter blues is native texan Fidel Molina.

When he moved to Minnesota nearly 20 years ago, he says it was a tough time adjusting to the snow.

“Around this time this is not the way we get down in texas right now,” said Molina.

A trick that worked for him, being surrounded by family and friends to help you our the funk.

“I have a nine-year-old son. He's interested in football now so we kind of talk about football and he plays his PS 4,” he said.

Mayo Clinic says if you feel continue to feel down or your sleeping and eating patterns have changed you should see a doctor. For those suffering from seasonal affective disorder, Mayo says you can get relief through light therapy, medications or psychotherapy.

They urge you to consult your doctor to find out what can best help.