Beating the heat at Cascade Lake Beach

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's hot and humid in the Med City and the steamy weather shows no signs of stopping going into the Fourth of July weekend. Some people spent their Thursday cooling off at Rochester's newest watering hole, Cascade Lake Beach. It opened just a few weeks ago and is the only open public swimming place in the city, as the city pools and Foster Arend Beach are closed because of the pandemic.

"We live on Silver Lake and the pool there is closed, so this is one of the only options we have as far as swimming goes, and my daughter needs to swim," explains Devon Hugdahl, who brought his children to the beach, "so we came to escape the heat and be in the water." He's not sure if they'll return this weekend, as he's worried about Fourth of July crowds and being able to socially distance.

The beach is an oasis for people looking to find relief from the heat, but it's also a site of recent tragedy. On Saturday, June 27, 6-year-old Deon McBride's mother says he drowned. A chain of beach-goers found him under the surface of the water, but first responders were unable to revive him on the shore.

Someone has left behind a small memorial for Deon on the beach's fence: a teddy bear and a note with Deon's name on it.

There are no lifeguards on duty at Cascade Lake, which is clearly marked in several large signs at the beach's entrance. Visitors are swimming at their own risk.

Hugdahl wishes the local pools were open, as he thinks a smaller pool with lifeguards may be more safe for young swimmers. As for having lifeguards at the beach, he thinks that's a tough call to make. "Having the responsibility land on the parents' shoulders is probably the best we can do. I think as long as parents are attentive, it will probably be fine. I think having a lifeguard in a situation like that may or may not have helped, because it is a large area," he says.