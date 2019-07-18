ROCHESTER, Minn. - Because of a heat advisory, Rochester Public Transit is offering free rides. Tell the driver you need a "cool place to be" and you will be able to ride in the air conditioning.

The Rochester Salvation Army on 20 1st Ave NE is also a "cool place to be." The air conditioned dining area is open from 8 AM to 4 PM.

The Rochester Public Library, malls, movie theaters, and bowling alleys are other options to beat the heat.