Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory - Tornado Watch View Alerts

Beating the heat and finding a "cool place to be"

Finding air conditioning in the Med City.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Because of a heat advisory, Rochester Public Transit is offering free rides. Tell the driver you need a "cool place to be" and you will be able to ride in the air conditioning.

The Rochester Salvation Army on 20 1st Ave NE is also a "cool place to be." The air conditioned dining area is open from 8 AM to 4 PM.

The Rochester Public Library, malls, movie theaters, and bowling alleys are other options to beat the heat.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Albert Lea
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Austin
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Rochester
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Tracking Exiting AM Rain & Dangerous Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Places to avoid the heat

Image

Jacob's Project: Making a Cleaner Community

Image

FaceApp Privacy Concerns

Image

Home Damaged By Explosion

Image

Castle Community

Image

Social media partnership

Image

Ken Armstrong interview clip 4

Image

Ken Armstrong interview clip 2

Image

Ken Armstrong interview clip 3

Image

Ken Armstrong interview clip 1

Community Events