Bear Creek Services reacts to emergency grant money from MDH

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health announced this week it's providing 360 different agencies money to help assist them in their ongoing work to fight against COVID-19.

One thing all of these organizations have in common is they've all been heavily impacted by the pandemic, either caring for patients or helping off set the cost of additional services. Bear Creek Services is receiving just over $6,000. Director of Marketing and Development, Brian Hale, said their generated revenues have been significantly reduced, so this grant will help tremendously. "Many, many applications were submitted all at the same time and this was put together by the Minnesota Dpartment of Health at the last minute, just as the emergency was rising," explained Hale. "They really stepped up and meant the need of many organizations throughout Minnesota that need this help getting some of this PPE to the people being supported."

This grant covers a large amount of personal protective equipment for staff and the clients, in fact, thousands of items. "These are not the types of items that Bear Creek Services normally purchases, especially in bulk like this," Hale said. "So because of the reduced revenues that we're facing and having to purchase this additional PPE equipment, which hasn't been easy to find, that's why this grant was really important." Hale said they've been fortunate enough to not have anyone test positive for COVID-19. He said this equipment will help them prepare for if and when that happens.

This is the second round of COVID-19 emergency grant funding from the state. The first $50 million was awarded in April.