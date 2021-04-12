Bear Creek Services opening new group home

ROCHESTER, Minn- Bear Creek Services broke ground early this morning on a new group home in the southwest part of Rochester. The non-profit which provides assistance to individuals with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries, will provide the home to four ladies living with disabilities.

"One of the things that's important for us as an organization is to help make sure people with disabilities are part of their community," executive director Linda Driessen tells KIMT News 3. "This gives us the opportunity for these four ladies to live in a neighborhood in Rochester and be part of the community."

When complete, the house will be one floor and over 3,000 sq feet.

"It's really exciting and we feel that adding another house that's accessible, allows for us to plan into the future responding to the needs of people with disabilities," said Driessen. "As the services, individuals, and needs change, this will give people with mobility challenges, a place to live well into the future."

The new home is slated to be complete by late summer or early fall. It will be one of Bear Creek Services 14 licensed properties.