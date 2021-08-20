Beam signing event held at new RPS middle school construction site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local and state leaders are leaving their mark on a new RPS middle school that’s currently under construction.

A beam signing event was held on Friday at the site on 5501 65th St NW, Rochester, MN.

Mayor Kim Norton and state Sen. Carla Nelson both spoke at the event. Sen. Dave Senjem was also in attendance and signed the beam.

Interim superintendent Kent Pekel tells KIMT News 3 the event is a chance to recognize a milestone in the project.

He said, “I've worked with and in districts where construction doesn't proceed as it does in Rochester; on-time, on-budget, within scope. So, when you have an event like today when people come out and sign the beam you do that knowing that we're on track to have this facility open and ready for kids about a year from now.”

He also says it’s important to recognize the hard work and dedication of the community.

“To take a moment to acknowledge the incredible investment the citizens of Rochester have made in their kids by investing in the referendum that's making this kind of construction possible,” he said.

If you’d like to watch the progress of the middle school a live stream of the construction can be found by clicking here.