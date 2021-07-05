Beachgoers beat the heat relaxing at Foster Arend Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The sun certainly did its job on Monday by boosting temperatures into the '90s. With the return of the heat, people in The Med City were forced to find ways to stay cool.

Like many folks in town, Chloe LaBonne and Layda Lee have the day off. The friends spent the day trying to beat the heat.

"We're actually planning on going to the secret rope swing that no one knows about. It's so nice over there. there's a little cliff and you can just fly off the rope," says Lee.

Foster Arend is also attracting newcomers as well like Brittany Grieb who decided to trade the pool for a sandy beach.

"We thought we would just check Foster Arend Beach. It's our first time out here and definitely a hot day. The kids play in the sand, swim a little bit, and just have fun."

According to Storm Team 3, today's high temperature was above average but temperatures are expected to be much cooler during the middle of the week.