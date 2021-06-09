Beaches and lakes see increase in crowds following Rochester pool closures

ROCHESTER Minn. - In response to Rochester pool closures, people are resorting to area beaches and lakes.

Foster Arend beach has only been open for a week and a half, opening Memorial Day weekend.

The on-duty security guard at Foster Arend says although it was a slow start to the season, they are starting to see a steady uptick in beachgoers.

One group of beachgoers who planned this beach day because of the hot temps, says they can be more spread out at the lake than at the pools.

“Everyone's gonna wanna go swimming. And for those small, man-made pools it's going to be hard to get all those people in there - and especially if it's in a small area, there's nowhere for a lot of people to be so it's going to get crowded,” says Hugh Spitzack.

The group raised concerns that if the beaches continue to crowd, they could start to see capacity limits.

Parks and Rec security guard Jose Martinez, says Foster Arend has already seen up to a couple hundred at a time. He reminds there are no lifeguards on duty while swimming at Foster Arend, so swim at your own risk and keep an eye on young children.

“If everybody could just familiarize themselves with the park rules that way we don't have any issues throughout the summer, that we don't have any closures going on,” Martinez emphasizes.