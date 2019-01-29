Be safe: Life-threatening wind chills invade viewing area starting today

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Dangerously Cold Air Arrives This Afternoon... .Wind chills will drop into the 20 to 35 below range through the rest of the overnight hours, then remain in that range this morning. A reinforcing arctic airmass arrives on northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph this afternoon, driving wind chills down into the 40 to 60 below zero range by late afternoon. These dangerous wind chills will then last through Thursday morning. Take this cold seriously as it could be life-threatening! Avoid or reschedule outdoor activities if possible. Frequently check on the elderly that may venture out. Be cautious with livestock and pets outdoors, check on car batteries and fuel levels, and ensure carbon monoxide detectors are functioning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero expected tonight into Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, parts of southwest into central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon today to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Avoid going outdoors if possible. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure to wear a warm hat and gloves if venturing out.



Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Story; Tama; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Prolonged Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills through Thursday... .An extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills will impact Iowa from late tonight through Thursday morning. Those venturing outside for any extended period will be in a potentially life threatening situation and should take appropriate precautions. Please continue to monitor the latest forecasts and updates to current warnings, advisories and watches. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Northern and Eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...The cold snap will persist from Today into Thursday. The coldest temperatures and wind chills will come late Today night through Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HISTORIC COLD EXPECTED TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .Wind chills are expected to fall to 25 below to 35 below zero today. Dangerous wind chills of 45 below to 65 below zero are expected for most of the period from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. This is a life-threatening situation for those spending any prolonged period outdoors without proper clothing. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect from Tuesday through Thursday morning area wide. Record low temperatures are possible in the Twin Cities Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. The record for Wednesday is 30 below zero and the record for Thursday is 27 below zero. In addition, brisk winds today will lead to areas of blowing snow across western and southern Minnesota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in these areas from 6 AM to 6 PM today. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing snow expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below are expected today, and 60 below zero by late tonight. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Dangerously Cold Air Arrives This Afternoon... .Wind chills will drop into the 20 to 35 below range through the rest of the overnight hours, then remain in that range this morning. A reinforcing arctic airmass arrives on northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph this afternoon, driving wind chills down into the 40 to 60 below zero range by late afternoon. These dangerous wind chills will then last through Thursday morning. Take this cold seriously as it could be life-threatening! Avoid or reschedule outdoor activities if possible. Frequently check on the elderly that may venture out. Be cautious with livestock and pets outdoors, check on car batteries and fuel levels, and ensure carbon monoxide detectors are functioning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero expected tonight into Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, parts of southwest into central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon today to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Avoid going outdoors if possible. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure to wear a warm hat and gloves if venturing out.