Battle of the Badges to donate blood in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - It was battle for a good cause.

The Mason City Police Department, Fire Department and EMT’s took part in a Battle of the Badges blood drive on Tuesday.

“There’s all the incidents happening with law enforcement these days. Any blood is good blood,” Dustin Schwartz said.

The event, put on by LifeServe, was a way to raise awareness for blood donation.

If you would like to donate blood, you can make an appointment here.