Mayo Clinic's "Battle of the Badges" returns for fourth annual competition.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Police, firefighters, and EMTs are use to working together closely. But now they are competing against each other for a good cause.

Olmsted County first responders are donating blood for Mayo Clinic's "Battle of the Badges." It's a contest to see which agency can donate the most blood.

"It's really cool to be a part of something that's for the greater good to help our community," said the program's marketing and recruitment coordinator Lauren Brown.

The fourth annual competition began on Tuesday and runs until August 31. Anyone from the community is welcome to donate.

"Were just really thankful for all of the donors who have been coming in to help us out who have been loyal during the pandemic. We've been seeing a great shortage," said Brown.

The winning agency will receive a trophy. It will also be a tie-breaker as each one has won before.