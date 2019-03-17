MASON CITY, Iowa -- The Battle of the Badges hockey game took place Saturday at the North Iowa Ice Arena, pitting law enforcement against firefighters with proceeds going to Make A Wish. Click on the video tab for the highlights.
Related Content
- Battle of the Badges: Law enforcement faces firefighters in a hockey game for charity
- Law of the Land: Law Enforcement wins Battle of the Badges 2018
- 8th annual Battle of the Badges this weekend
- Law enforcement stepping up patrol
- Law Enforcement and social media
- Law Enforcement Has Trouble Hiring
- How does encryption affect local law enforcement?
- Local law enforcement receives tactical medicine training
- Woman sentenced for smashing into law enforcement
- Mohawk Hockey falls in title game
Scroll for more content...