Battle Of The Badges blood drive taking place at Clear Lake Fire Department

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - If you have fifteen minutes to spare, you might want to consider giving a pint of blood.

Today is the Battle of The Badges blood drive, held through LifeServe Blood Centers across Iowa. When you donate, you can choose which first responders you support, whether it's law enforcement, EMTs or fire departments.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced LifeServe to make some changes to the way they are doing their blood drives.

Katie Gayther with LifeServe explains what they're doing.

"We're really discouraging walk-ins right now. We want people to make an appointment. We're also making sure that all the donors that come in to us are wearing a mask. If they don't have one we'll provide them one," she said."

She also said there tends to be blood shortages this time of year because more people are out on the highways traveling and getting into accidents.

If you are interested in donating blood at the drive, you can book an appointment here.