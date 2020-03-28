Clear
Bathrooms closed in all Iowa state parks

Visitors still being allowed during outbreak.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 4:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Bathrooms have been closed in all Iowa state parks.

The parks themselves are still open but the Iowa Department of Natural Resource says the bathroom shutdown will be in place through April 15. All visitors should bring their own hand sanitizer.

Because bathrooms are not available, the DNR says camping is limited to self-contained (enclosed) campers with their own bathrooms through April 15. Camping through April 15 will be available for walk-ins only on a first-come, first-served basis.

With no bathrooms, shelters, camping cabins, youth camps and lodges are closed and not available for rental. Playgrounds are also not advised to be used during this health emergency because park staff are unable to keep them clean according to CDC guidelines.

The DNR says if you do visit a state park, remember to keep physical distance of at least 6 feet between you and other visitors and avoid areas in parks where people may congregate such as points of interest, scenic overlooks, buildings and busy trails.

